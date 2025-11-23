403
SACGC's Teams Qualify For Int'l Robotex Competition In Estonia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)'s Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) announced that five of its teams have qualified to participate in the international Robotex competition, to be held in Estonia this December, after winning the national Robotex competition.
In a statement to KUNA on Sunday, the center said that the annual international Robotex competition in Estonia is one of the largest and most prestigious robotics competitions in the world, after being launched 25 years ago, it continues to be a global hub for innovation and technology.
The center added that the national competition was held at the American University of the Middle East (AUM), and as a result, five of its teams qualified for the international competition in Estonia, scheduled for December 5 and 6, with the participation of teams from around the world.
He stated that the winning teams qualifying for the Estonia finals for the Sumo competition (under 14 years old), are the Al-Saif team at first place, comprised of Saud Al-Khanna and Abdulwahab Al-Salal, and the Al-Sour team at second place, comprised of Ghada Al-Anzi and Lulwah Al-Ajmi and Al-Sinafi team at third place, comprised of Ali Al-Mumin and Abdulaziz Al-Sayigh.
He explained that in the Line-Following competition (under 14 years old), the first place went to the Kafu team, comprised of Mohammad Al-Mutairi and Saud Al-Ajmi, and second place to the Al-Dana team, comprised of Amna Abdullah and Aseel Al-Wasmi.
The center expressed its sincere congratulations to the five qualifying teams, wishing them every success in representing Kuwait and achieving honorable results in the Robotex International Competition in Estonia.
It affirmed its continued support for young people and the enhancement of their skills in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence, believing in the importance of investing in national talent and building an innovative generation capable of global competition. (end)
