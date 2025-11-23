403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM Welcomes ESMT University Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah welcomed visiting President of European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin Jorg Rocholl and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Director General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr. Amina Farhan. (end)
mt
The meeting was attended by Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Director General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr. Amina Farhan. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment