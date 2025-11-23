Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Welcomes ESMT University Chief


2025-11-23 06:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah welcomed visiting President of European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin Jorg Rocholl and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
The meeting was attended by Chief of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Director General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr. Amina Farhan. (end)
