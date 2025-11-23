Qatar Participates In Core Focus Group Meeting Within Global Coalition Against ISIS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The State of Qatar participated in the Core Focus Group meeting within the Global Coalition Against ISIS, held in Abu Dhabi, with broad participation from international bodies concerned with combating terrorism.

The State of Qatar was represented by the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab.

His Excellency expressed appreciation for the efforts made to organize this meeting during his speech and affirmed the State of Qatar's full support for the work of the Core Focus Group in preventing the resurgence of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, through strengthening civil cooperation in combating terrorism, supporting rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, and countering the organization's financing, movements and propaganda.

His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's firm commitment to the mission and objectives of the global coalition, and its support for all efforts to mobilize all necessary resources to enhance security and stability in both the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the sisterly Republic of Iraq.