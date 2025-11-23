403
KUNA Chief Receives Mongolian Amb. On Media Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Acting Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Mohammad Al-Mannai received Ambassador of Mongolia to Kuwait Sergelen Purev on Sunday to discuss ways to enhance media cooperation between KUNA and Mongolia's news agency in various media fields.
During the meeting, Al-Mannai emphasized KUNA's commitment to strengthening its professional relationship with the Mongolian news agency, and expanding the exchange of expertise in editorial and technical work to develop media capabilities and enrich shared news content.
For his part, the Mongolian Ambassador praised the strong relations between the two countries, noting the importance of cooperation between the agencies, particularly as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, affirming his country's aspiration to broaden media cooperation.
Both sides agreed to continue building upon the close ties between the two agencies by enhancing the exchange of news, photos, and reports, and by activating joint programs that highlight the history of Kuwaiti-Mongolian relations and support media cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests. (end)
