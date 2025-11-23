“Al Ansari Exchange” Honored In 'The Elite' Category At The Third Edition Of The“Emirates Labor Market Award”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Chairman of the award's Supervisory Committee, Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, was honoured under the 'Elite' category in the third edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award. The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The recognition underscores the company's significant contributions to supporting and implementing labour-market policies, strengthening compliance initiatives, and developing a sustainable work environment that aligns with national and international best practices. It also highlights the company's role as a sponsor for the third edition of the Award.

The award was received by Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, in the presence of several ministers and senior governmental officials. This achievement reflects the positive outcomes and impact of Al Ansari Exchange's quality-driven initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati talent and enhancing future leadership capabilities.

Rashed Ali Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said:“We are deeply honoured by this recognition, which reaffirms the confidence placed in our efforts to cultivate a workplace founded on compliance, transparency, and the development of national competencies. Supporting labour-market policies and nurturing national talent are core pillars of our approach and corporate philosophy. This honour inspires us to further strengthen our role in driving national development in line with our wise leadership's vision and the country's ambition for a competitive and sustainable labour market.”

The Emirates Labour Market Award is a national initiative endorsed by the UAE Cabinet and organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) to recognise leading institutions and distinguished entities that enhance labour-market competitiveness and showcase best practices that advance the work environment across various economic sectors in the country.