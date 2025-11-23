Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MEA Briefs On PM Modi's South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit


2025-11-23 05:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Ministry of External Affairs held a special briefing in Johannesburg on PM Narendra Modi's visit to South Africa and the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit. Officials outlined key agenda points, India's priorities, and bilateral engagements planned during the trip. The press conference highlighted New Delhi's focus on global cooperation and economic resilience.

AsiaNet News

