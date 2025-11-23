403
Türkiye Emerges as Global Agricultural Powerhouse
(MENAFN) Türkiye is asserting its dominance on the global stage with its fertile and productive lands, ranking among the top three producers in 22 different agricultural commodities.
The country continues to play a significant role in the sector, according to data released by the Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.
Spanning nearly 150,000 square miles of farmland, Türkiye cultivates a wide array of crops, including vegetables, fruits, and grains.
The nation has distinguished itself in global agricultural output, securing the number one position in the annual production of hazelnuts, figs, apricots, poppy seeds, cherries, quinces, and carobs.
In apricot cultivation, Türkiye leads the world with an annual production of 750,000 tons. Uzbekistan follows with 500,545 tons, Iran with 318,475 tons, Italy with 207,190 tons, and Algeria with 200,566 tons, according to the reported figures.
Cherry production also highlights Türkiye’s agricultural strength, with 736,791 tons harvested annually, representing 25% of the global total of 2.9 million tons. China ranks second with 465,348 tons, the US with 321,420 tons, Uzbekistan with 218,867 tons, and Iran with 144,877 tons.
Fig production further underscores Türkiye’s leading position, with 350,000 tons grown each year. Egypt comes next with 193,058 tons, followed by Morocco with 119,167 tons, Algeria with 116,183 tons, and Iran with 73,483 tons.
Hazelnuts remain another standout product, with Türkiye producing over half of the world’s supply at 650,000 tons annually out of a total 1.1 million tons.
Italy follows with 102,740 tons, the US with 85,460 tons, Azerbaijan with 75,409 tons, and Chile with 65,647 tons.
