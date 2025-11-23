403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Commando Group takes first place at Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, 19 November 2025: Commando Group claimed the top spot at the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship, part of the 17th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. The final day of Masters action on Wednesday featured the Men’s Black Belt and Women’s Brown/Black Belt divisions, where M.O.D UAE secured second place and Checkmat International finished third.
The Championship is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Mubadala Arena, with the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.
The competitions today were attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Dr. Rauda Saeed Ali Saif Al-Saadi, the Director-General of the Corporate Affairs at the Department of Finance; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; and Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The matches today showed a high technical level. The Masters athletes demonstrated their years of experience in the sport and showed how well they can manage their fights with confidence and strong focus.”
He added that jiu-jitsu is an inclusive sport because it supports athletes at every age, allowing them to continue competing, improving, and achieving success over many years while building both their technical and personal skills.
Justin Ordinario from the United States, representing Pablo Silva BJJ and winner of the Men’s Masters Black Belt 56kg division, said: “I’m very proud of this achievement. Competing in this division requires precision, professionalism, and full focus throughout the match. I had to adapt to different styles and rely on my experience to manage the fine details on the mat, which helped me stick to my game plan and reach the final with confidence. Competing in Abu Dhabi gives athletes a major boost because the atmosphere and organisation make every match special. I’m grateful to my team and academy for their support, and I’m proud of this win. It’s an important step in my career and motivates me to keep pushing for more.”
The championship continues tomorrow, Thursday, 20 November, with the start of the professional division for the purple, brown, and black belts. Athletes from around the world will compete in national qualifiers, where only two competitors from each country in each weight category can advance to the main bracket matches. The purple and brown belt finals will be held on Friday, and the black belt finals will take place on Saturday.
The Championship is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Mubadala Arena, with the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.
The competitions today were attended by H.E. Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Dr. Rauda Saeed Ali Saif Al-Saadi, the Director-General of the Corporate Affairs at the Department of Finance; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; and Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The matches today showed a high technical level. The Masters athletes demonstrated their years of experience in the sport and showed how well they can manage their fights with confidence and strong focus.”
He added that jiu-jitsu is an inclusive sport because it supports athletes at every age, allowing them to continue competing, improving, and achieving success over many years while building both their technical and personal skills.
Justin Ordinario from the United States, representing Pablo Silva BJJ and winner of the Men’s Masters Black Belt 56kg division, said: “I’m very proud of this achievement. Competing in this division requires precision, professionalism, and full focus throughout the match. I had to adapt to different styles and rely on my experience to manage the fine details on the mat, which helped me stick to my game plan and reach the final with confidence. Competing in Abu Dhabi gives athletes a major boost because the atmosphere and organisation make every match special. I’m grateful to my team and academy for their support, and I’m proud of this win. It’s an important step in my career and motivates me to keep pushing for more.”
The championship continues tomorrow, Thursday, 20 November, with the start of the professional division for the purple, brown, and black belts. Athletes from around the world will compete in national qualifiers, where only two competitors from each country in each weight category can advance to the main bracket matches. The purple and brown belt finals will be held on Friday, and the black belt finals will take place on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment