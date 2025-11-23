403
Qatar Participates In 2025 Palestine Donor Group Meeting In Brussels
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the Palestine Donor Group for 2025, held in Brussels, chaired by Director-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf at the European Commission Stefano Sannino.
The high-level meeting brought together key international partners and donors to reaffirm collective support for the Palestinian people, strengthen coordination on development and humanitarian efforts, and discuss strategies to address the urgent political, economic, and social needs on the ground.
The State of Qatar was represented by Deputy Director General of Risk and Compliance Sector at Qatar Fund for Development Abdulla Ahmed Al Fehani.
Al Fehani underscored the international unwavering commitment to humanitarian relief, reconstruction, and long-term stability in Palestine by stating: "At the outset of my remarks, I would like to highly commend this European initiative, which comes at a pivotal moment in the history of our central cause. It affirms a growing international commitment to ending the humanitarian suffering in the occupied Palestinian territory, strengthening the resilience of the Palestinian people, and supporting their institutions."
During the session, he also highlighted Qatar's ongoing initiatives aimed at supporting essential services, infrastructure projects, and socioeconomic resilience, emphasizing the importance of continued international engagement at this critical moment.
Qatar's participation in the Brussels meeting reflects its long-standing diplomatic commitment to supporting peace, stability, and development in the region, as well as its dedication to advancing coordinated international efforts through multilateral platforms.
