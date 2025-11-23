403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Central Bank Launches Mobile App
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced the launch of its mobile application, a move aimed at enhancing the user experience and keeping pace with technological advancements and the requirements of digital transformation within the financial sector.
In a post on X platform, QCB said that this launch aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based digital economy.
The application enables users to access data, reports, and all updates instantly and efficiently. It has been designed according to the latest technical standards, with a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy browsing and searching.
The mobile application can be downloaded through the App Store.
Qatar Central Bank QCB mobile app launch qatar
In a post on X platform, QCB said that this launch aligns with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan and contributes to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to build a knowledge-based digital economy.
The application enables users to access data, reports, and all updates instantly and efficiently. It has been designed according to the latest technical standards, with a user-friendly interface that facilitates easy browsing and searching.
The mobile application can be downloaded through the App Store.
Qatar Central Bank QCB mobile app launch qatar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment