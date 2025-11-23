Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Bank Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion, Youth Empowerment At BAU


2025-11-23 03:09:36
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), organized a seminar recently titled“Financial Inclusion: Engaging and Inspiring Youth in Banking” under its flagship PrimeAcademia initiative.

The session was conducted by Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, accompanied by Shaila Abedin, SEVP and Head of Liability and M M Mahbub Hasan, Head of Financial Inclusion and School Banking. Together, they encouraged students to view knowledge, innovation, and empathy as key drivers of both personal development and national progress.

The event was attended by Dr A K Fazlul Haque Bhuiyan, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, as the Chief Guest. Professor Dr Md Abdul Alim, Proctor; Professor Dr Muhammad Shahidul Haque, Advisor; Dr M Asaduzzaman Sarker, Professor, Department of Agricultural Extension Education and Professor Dr Shonia Sheheli, President of Team Utshob, were also present on the occasion.

The seminar highlighted the importance of industry–academia collaboration, with both Prime Bank and BAU reaffirming their commitment to strengthening partnerships through student-focused initiatives, research collaborations and skill development programs.

Bangladesh Monitor

