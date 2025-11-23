58 Pc Gccs In India Investing In Agentic AI, 67 Pc Creating Dedicated Innovation Teams

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) India-based global capability centres (GCCs) have moved from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale adoption, with 58 per cent of centres currently investing in Agentic AI and another 29 per cent planning to scale over the next year, a report said on Sunday.

About 83 per cent of GCCs are already investing in GenAI, where pilots have increased from 37 per cent last year to 43 per cent as of 2025.

According to the EY India's report, GCCs are applying GenAI where it matters most -- enhancing customer service (65 per cent), followed by finance (53 per cent), operations (49 per cent), IT and cybersecurity (45 per cent).

Business intelligence adoption has increased to 86 per cent from 80 per cent last year, while data strategy has risen to 67 per cent from 51 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the report, two-thirds of GCCs (67 per cent) are creating dedicated innovation teams and incubation programs to generate, test and globalise ideas from India.

“Global enterprises are rethinking how they run their operations. They want simpler models, tighter oversight and a place where AI, data and risk teams can operate in sync. Our survey shows that this shift is well underway at GCCs in India," said Manoj Marwah, Partner and GCC Sector Leader – Financial Services, EY India.

The combination of talent, cross-functional maturity and a rapidly advancing AI ecosystem gives global firms something they can't easily build elsewhere. The GCCs we set up now are poised to operate as decision centres shaping enterprise strategy around risk, new products, digital transformation and more, he added.

As per the report, GCCs in the nation are becoming key collaborators in global decision-making, with over half of India's centres (52 per cent) holding shared accountability for global decisions, while another 26 per cent are formally consulted.

Nearly 20 per cent centres are on their way to operate with full ownership from India for select functions. Moreover, critical responsibilities are being driven from India GCCs, including global strategy leadership (45 per cent) and leadership pipeline development (35 per cent), the report noted.