OIC Welcomes Doha Peace Framework Between DRC Govt And M23 Movement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the signing of the Doha Framework Agreement for Peace between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement).

In a statement on Friday, the OIC General Secretariat praised the important role played by the State of Qatar and its constructive efforts in facilitating the agreement, noting that it constitutes a significant step forward in the peace process.

The General Secretariat expressed hope that both parties would demonstrate full commitment to the practical and effective implementation of the agreement's provisions, which aim to address the root causes of the conflict and meet the aspirations of the Congolese people for security, peace, stability, and development. It added that the agreement would contribute to advancing the broader peace process and reinforcing the foundations of peace, security, and stability in the region.