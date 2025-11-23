Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 920 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,363 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,615 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 34,585 (+26) artillery systems, 1,549 (+2) multiple rocket launchers, 1,248 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,981 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 83,338 (+496) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 67,922 (+60) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,003 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

Intelligence officers burn Russian Ka-27 helicopter and four air defense systems in Crimea

As Ukrinform reported, on November 22, as of 22:00, there had been 157 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and the Russian invaders on the front line.

