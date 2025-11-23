403
Romania scrambles jets after Russian drone strikes near border
(MENAFN) According to reports, Romania deployed two F-16 fighter jets on Saturday after fresh Russian drone attacks were recorded overnight in Ukraine near the Danube River, which marks the boundary between the two countries.
The Defense Ministry said the jets were launched to observe the situation, while residents in nearby areas received alerts through RoAlert — the country’s emergency cell-broadcast warning system — as reported by local media.
In a ministry statement, officials confirmed that Romanian airspace was not violated during the incident. The ministry added that the country’s armed forces remain on constant alert, maintaining close monitoring of Romania’s air, sea, and land domains.
Because of the drone strikes, ferry services along the Danube crossing between Isaccea in Romania and Orlivka in Ukraine were halted, with traffic rerouted, according to reports.
This comes just days after the Defense Ministry revealed that fighter jets had been scrambled earlier in the week when a drone entered Romania’s airspace during another Russian attack near the border.
