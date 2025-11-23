“We Had Chances” Pep Guardiola Rejects Criticism, Praises Effort After 2-1 Loss To Newcastle

Manchester City supporters voiced frustration after their side fell 2-1 to Newcastle United in the Premier League, directing blame at Phil Foden for what many described as a poor showing. The defeat prevented Pep Guardiola's team from closing the gap on leaders Arsenal, who remain four points clear with a game in hand.

Harvey Barnes missed a golden opportunity in the first half but redeemed himself shortly after the hour mark, putting Newcastle ahead. Manchester City responded quickly, with Ruben Dias equalizing within three minutes. Yet Barnes struck again to complete his brace, restoring Newcastle's advantage. The hosts held firm until the final whistle, securing all three points and leaving City fans pointing fingers at Foden, accusing him of costing the side momentum.

Social media was filled with sharp criticism, with supporters calling for Guardiola to drop the England international. Comments such as“Congratulations for costing us this game” and“He was terrible” reflected the mood among the fanbase.

Guardiola defends Foden's effort despite fan criticism

Pep Guardiola, however, offered a different perspective in his post-match interview with NBC Sports. He described the contest as tight and entertaining, acknowledging both sides had chances.“At the end they scored two goals. We had one. It was a really good performance in general. We had chances. Second half unfortunately we could not finish,” he said. The manager praised Foden's intensity and pressing, noting his physicality in midfield, though admitted Newcastle's approach provoked difficult duels.

Addressing the confrontation after the match, Pep Guardiola insisted there were no lingering issues.“I had said how good he is and the situation with Gigio what happened. But everything is fine. Newcastle is a top side, top players, top manager so no doubt about that,” he remarked. He conceded that City struggled to maintain momentum following the international break, with Newcastle's pressing proving decisive.

Ruben Dias echoed Guardiola's sentiments, recognizing the difficulty of the fixture.“It was difficult in all ways for both teams. It was a very intense game. I feel like we had loads of chances and in the end we didn't score. We have to do better. And they scored on their two chances,” Dias told NBC Sports. He emphasized the challenge of facing Newcastle at St James' Park, especially in the first game back after international duty.

Manchester City now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League, where they face Bayer Leverkusen midweek. A Premier League clash with Leeds United follows, offering Guardiola's side a chance to recover quickly from the setback.