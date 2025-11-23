Actor Gautham Karthik Tells Mom: Even In A Hundred Lifetimes, I Would Still Pray To Be Born As Your Son!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who is also the son of popular actor Karthik, has now penned an adorable birthday wish to his mom on social media in which he has said that even in a hundred lifetimes, he would still pray to be born as her son.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday to greet his mother on her birthday, Gautham Ram Karthik wrote, "When I say 'you're the best mom,' I don't mean the best in the world (though that's also true). I mean that even in a hundred lifetimes, I would still pray to be born as your son."

He then went on to explain how she had held the family together when everything was falling apart.

"To stay fun, cool, and full of life even when the world tested you...To make us laugh when everything around us tried to break us...To hold the family together when everything was falling apart...To become a lioness the moment danger came near your boys... Nothing could shake you from your duty as a mother. But you were so much more than that," he wrote.

Pointing out that nothing they did could match the sacrifices she had made for them, the actor wrote, "You were our best friend when we had none, our captain when we had no direction, our entertainer when we felt down, our strength when the storms came. No amount of love or success from our side will ever match the sacrifices you made for us. And for that, I am forever grateful."

He concluded the note saying, "So when I say 'you're the best mom,'I mean that even in a hundred lifetimes, I would be blessed to have you again. God bless you, Ma. Happiest birthday."

On the work front, Gautham Ram Karthik next has director Sooriyaprathap's sci-fi crime thriller, 'ROOT – Running Out of Time' gearing up for release. The film, which will feature Gautham Ram Karthik in a gripping role, will also mark the Tamil cinema debut of Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, celebrated for his standout performances in Hindi blockbusters.

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.