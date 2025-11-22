Watch Alert For The Panamanian Caribbean: Ocean Waves Up To 2.5 Meters

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) has issued a watch notice due to the increase in wave height over the Panamanian Caribbean, which will remain in effect until next Tuesday, November 25. Coastal populations and maritime sectors are advised to take precautions against adverse conditions. Areas under surveillance: Western Caribbean: Western Caribbean: (Bocas del Toro, Ngäbe-Buglé Region and northern Veraguas): Waves between 1.0 and 2.0 meters, with periods of 7 to 9 seconds. Central Caribbean: (Colón Lower Coast and center): Waves up to 1.0 to 1.5 meters and periods of 7 to 8 seconds.

Eastern Caribbean: (Colón Costa Arriba and Comarca Guna Yala): Waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters, with periods between 7 and 9 seconds. Maritime conditions along the coasts of the Western and Eastern Caribbean are expected to be cautious due to increased wave height and wind speed. SINAPROC recommends that the public stay informed through official channels and follow the instructions of the authorities. In case of emergency, you can contact 911 or 520-4426.