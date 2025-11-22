Watch Alert For The Panamanian Caribbean: Ocean Waves Up To 2.5 Meters -
Eastern Caribbean: (Colón Costa Arriba and Comarca Guna Yala): Waves of 1.5 to 2.5 meters, with periods between 7 and 9 seconds. Maritime conditions along the coasts of the Western and Eastern Caribbean are expected to be cautious due to increased wave height and wind speed. SINAPROC recommends that the public stay informed through official channels and follow the instructions of the authorities. In case of emergency, you can contact 911 or 520-4426.
