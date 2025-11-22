403
US Pres. Says Proposed Plan On Ukraine Not Final Offer
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that his administration's peace proposal for Ukraine and Russia is "not my final offer," telling reporters, "One way or the other, we have to get it ended."
Trump added that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't agree to the peace plan, "then he can continue to fight his little heart out."
Earlier this week, Trump said that he wants Zelenskyy, who has hesitations about the proposal, to accept the peace plan by Thanksgiving.
Key points of the proposal include allowing Russia to keep more Ukrainian territory than it currently holds, forcing Ukraine to limit the size of its army and agreeing that Ukraine will never join NATO. (end)
