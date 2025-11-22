J&K to Host 17th ATOAI Adventure Convention in Dec

Srinagar- Jammu & Kashmir will host the 17th Annual Adventure Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) from December 17 to 20, 2025, marking a significant push to promote the Union Territory as a leading destination for adventure tourism.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the J&K Government and will convene tourism industry leaders, policymakers, experts and adventure operators from across the country. The theme for this year's convention is “Indian Adventure Tourism: Safe, Sustainable & Resilient”.

Officials said the convention will emphasise strengthening safety frameworks, sustainability measures and skill development while revitalising India's adventure tourism sector post-security and economic disruptions.

Set against the scenic winter landscape of Kashmir, the event is also expected to reinforce the message that the region is“safe, open and ready” for tourism, especially adventure travel, which has seen notable growth in recent years due to improved infrastructure and increased regulatory oversight.

Key Sessions and Activities

The three-day programme will include:



Keynote addresses and panel discussions on safety, innovation and sustainability in adventure tourism

Workshops and masterclasses focused on skill development and operational standards

Awards of Excellence recognising achievements in the sector A field visit to Pahalgam, showcasing eco-sensitive tourism practices and community engagement

ATOAI President Ajeet Bajaj said hosting the event in Jammu & Kashmir highlights the sector's confidence in the region.“It reaffirms our belief that adventure in India can be both safe and sustainable, and that J&K stands as a shining example of resilience, beauty, and potential,” he said.

He added that the association's goal is to position India among the world's leading adventure destinations by prioritising safety and responsible tourism.

The convention will also follow net-zero event standards, with organisers aiming to reduce environmental impact through eco-friendly practices.

Organising Team

The leadership team for the convention includes:



Paras Loomba – Convention Chairman and ATOAI Executive Committee Member

Rauf Tramboo – Co-Chair and President, Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir

Yog Chinmoy Dutt – Co-Chair, ATOAI Executive Committee Arvind Bhardwaj – Co-Chair, ATOAI Executive Committee

Loomba described Kashmir as“the crown of Indian adventure tourism” and said the convention would contribute to reviving its legacy as a top destination for trekking, skiing, mountaineering and other outdoor sports.