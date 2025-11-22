Indian Pilgrims Laid To Rest In Madinah
Jeddah- The last rites of the victims of the Madinah bus accident in which 44 Indians, mostly from Telangana, died took place on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer took part in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and the burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Madinah, the embassy said.
Ambassador Suhel Khan and Consul General Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers in the final rites.ADVERTISEMENT
“The Embassy once again expresses deep condolences on this tragic accident,” it said in a social media post.
