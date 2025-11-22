'Pak Bid To Derail Peace': LG Urges Armed Forces To Stay Vigilant

LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for heightened vigilance by the armed forces, saying the“adversary” is making desperate attempts to disrupt peace and hinder India's progress.

His remarks, seen as a veiled reference to Pakistan, came during the closing ceremony of the mega eye camp 'Op Drishti' at the Northern Command Hospital in Udhampur.

The Lieutenant Governor said the armed forces must continually adapt to the rapidly changing security environment and remain alert to emerging threats. He noted that the recent unearthing of a pan India terror network by the Jammu and Kashmir Police underscored the need for sustained vigilance.

“I am proud of the selfless service and supreme sacrifices by the Indian Army, the symbol of unity and national integration. The army has contributed to creating a conducive environment for sustainable peace and overall development of J&K as well as the growth of our country,” Sinha said.

He commended the Northern Command, Armed Forces Medical Services, the Army Hospital Research and Referral in Delhi and the medical team involved in the camp for setting an example of humanitarian service. The four day initiative, the first of its kind in the region, screened more than 2,000 people from remote districts including Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Ramban, and conducted over 400 surgeries.

Sinha praised the armed forces for their courage and commitment in addressing security challenges.“Our great nation remains committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual harmony and friendship. Today, India does not need to prove its prowess. The nation's valiant armed forces stand as a powerful testament to its valour,” he said.

Reiterating the need for a strong security posture, he warned that adversarial attempts to destabilise the region require constant readiness.“We must remain alert to protect the nation's honour, secure our borders and preserve our unity and integrity,” he added.

“The adversary is making desperate attempts to disrupt peace and hinder India's progress. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed and dismantled a pan-India terror network that was planning to carry out a series of terrorist attacks across the country. In such a situation, we must remain alert to protect the nation's honour, protect our borders, and preserve our unity and integrity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi also conveyed their felicitations through video messages to the Northern Command and the medical teams associated with the effort.