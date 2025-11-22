Unregulated Antibiotics Push Kashmir Toward Health Emergency

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Antimicrobial resistance has become a growing concern for doctors in Kashmir, who warn that the world may soon face a time when common infections are no longer easy to cure. They fear that the region is gradually moving toward a post antibiotic era, where routine illnesses could again become life threatening.

Doctors at GMC Srinagar said that antibiotics, once celebrated as breakthrough medicines, are steadily losing their effectiveness.“We are dealing with cases where trusted antibiotics fail to work. Infections that were simple to cure are now becoming difficult and stubborn,” a senior specialist said.

He explained that antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve to survive the drugs meant to eliminate them. This makes infections harder to treat, prolongs sickness and increases the risk of serious complications.

Doctors say several factors are driving this resistance. These include misuse of antibiotics, incomplete courses of treatment, poor infection control in hospitals, over the counter sales of powerful drugs and excessive use of antimicrobials in agriculture and livestock. The lack of new antibiotics in recent years has made the situation more worrying.

“People should avoid taking antibiotics without medical advice. Misuse affects everyone. Over prescribing and self medication have allowed resistant bacteria to spread,” the doctor said.

Studies show that resistance has already weakened the treatment of pneumonia, urinary tract infections, tuberculosis and bloodstream infections. A landmark Lancet study published in 2022 estimated that bacterial AMR contributed to 4.95 million deaths in 2019. It warned that by 2050, drug resistant infections could cause 10 million deaths every year.