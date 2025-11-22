Bitcoin Etfs Gain $238M, While Ether Ends 8-Day Outflow Streak

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto Spot ETF Rebound Signals Confidence Amid Market Volatility

After a turbulent week characterized by substantial outflows, spot cryptocurrency ETFs experienced a notable recovery, with inflows resuming across Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana funds. This shift suggests growing investor confidence despite recent market turbulence, highlighting the resilience of crypto investment vehicles.



Bitcoin ETFs saw a substantial turnaround with $238.4 million in net inflows, bouncing back from heavy redemptions the previous day.

Ether ETFs ended an eight-day outflow streak, registering $55.7 million in inflows, driven mainly by Fidelity's FETH fund.

Solana -focused ETFs continued their positive trend, with a 10-day inflow streak and approximately $510 million accumulated since launch. Despite recent declines, derivatives data indicates traders are cautiously increasing their long positions on Ether, hinting at potential stabilization.

Key TakeawaysTickers Mentioned:

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH, $SOL

Sentiment

Sentiment: Cautiously bullish

Price Impact

Price impact: Positive, as inflows point to renewed investor interest and potential stabilization of crypto prices.

Trading Idea (Not Financial Advice):

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Consider maintaining or initiating long positions in Bitcoin and Solana, given recent inflows and trend recovery.

Market Context

Market context: The resurgence in ETF inflows occurs amid broader market recovery signals and ongoing regulatory developments impacting institutional sentiment.

Market Overview

Cryptocurrency spot ETFs demonstrated resilience at the end of the week, reversing a series of heavy redemptions. Bitcoin ETFs, which faced a significant outflow of $903 million on Thursday, witnessed a sharp rebound on Friday, attracting $238.4 million in net inflows. BlackRock 's popular IBIT fund contributed notably, with $108 million, supported by smaller inflows into other prominent products like BITB, ARKB, and BTCO. Even Grayscale's GBTC, which had been pressured by sustained outflows, added $61.5 million, according to data from Farside Investors.

This recovery followed Thursday's record outflows, the largest in November and among the biggest since the inception of these products in early 2024. The sector saw nearly every issuer experiencing redemptions, including IBIT with outflows exceeding $355 million, and others like FBTC and GBTC shedding hundreds of millions.

Bitcoin ETFs attract $238 million in inflows. Source: Farside Investors

Ethereum ETFs Break Red Outflow Streak

Following eight consecutive sessions of redemptions, Ether ETFs reversed course with $55.7 million in inflows on Friday. Fidelity's FETH fund was instrumental, accounting for $95.4 million of the total. This shift marked a significant turnaround after Ethereum funds shed a combined $1.28 billion between November 11 and 20, marking one of the longest and deepest red waves since their launch.

Meanwhile, Solana ETFs continue to outperform broader altcoin trends. Since their launch, Solana-focused funds have amassed roughly $510 million in net inflows, led by Bitwise's BSOL with $444 million. These funds have now maintained a 10-day streak of inflows, reflecting sustained investor interest in Solana's ecosystem.

Ethereum Market Sentiment

Despite the recent sharp decline-Ether's price dropped 15 percent between Wednesday and Friday, liquefying $460 million in leveraged long positions-market data indicates traders are cautiously repositioning. Futures funding rates have increased from four to six percent, suggesting early signs of stabilization, even as bullish demand remains modest.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.