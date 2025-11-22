Zelensky Discusses Peace Plan With Leaders Of Northern European And Baltic Countries

Zelensky stated this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

He said he spoke with Ukraine's friends: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdottir, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Finnish President and Prime Minister Sauli Niinisto and Petteri Orpo, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

"I briefed them on our work with American and European partners on the plan for ending the war and our next steps. From the very first days of this war, Ukraine has sought a dignified peace like no one else, and we are doing everything on our side to work as substantively as possible," he stated.

Zelensky thanked each leader for their support of Ukraine and Ukrainians, for Ukraine's fight for freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"We deeply value the solidarity and understanding of positions that are fundamental for Ukraine," he emphasized.

Ukrainian delegation knows how to protect national interests during peace talks – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, on November 21, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House plan to end Russia's war. On the same day, in his address, Zelensky stated that Ukraine may now face the risk of losing a key partner or its dignity and assured that he would work to establish constructive dialogue with the main partner.

On November 22, Zelensky signed a decree establishing Ukraine's delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of Russia, to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement are beginning these days.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine