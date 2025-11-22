Trump Appoints New Special Representative To Implement Peace Plan In Ukraine The Guardian

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, The Guardian reported this in an article citing its own sources.

It is noted that at the end of next week, a delegation of senior U.S. military officials, including a group of generals, plans to visit Moscow. The purpose of the trip is to discuss the details of the U.S. peace plan directly with Russian representatives.

It is noted that to implement this plan, Trump appointed Driscoll as his special representative.

"Trump has named Driscoll – Vance's friend and former classmate – as his newest 'special representative'," the report says.

., Ukraine, and EU on peace plan to be held in Geneva tomorrow – CNN

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially received the draft plan from the U.S. side, which, according to the Americans, could activate diplomatic efforts.

Earlier, U.S. media reported that the Trump administration held secret consultations with the Russians to develop a new plan to end the war in Ukraine.

According to Axios, the plan consists of 28 points and is divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and the future relations of the U.S. with Russia and Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine