HH The Amir Participates In The G20 Summit


2025-11-22 02:12:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took part in the G20 Summit 2025, held under the theme "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability" at the Johannesburg Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The summit was attended by a number of leaders of the G20 member states, heads of government and delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations.
Members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir also attended the summit.

