Bengal: Protests In Bankura As Cop Assaults Servant Locals Block Roads Demanding Action

Kolkata, Nov 22 (IANS) Residents in Bankura district's Ranibandh area in West Bengal on Saturday staged a protest against a police officer for allegedly beating up his servant and molesting the servant's sister. Demanding strong action against the police officer, the residents also put up a road blockade in the area.

According to sources, a sub-inspector of Ranibandh Police Station has been accused of repeatedly beating a servant by locking him in his house after accusing him of stealing money. Further, the police officer allegedly molested the servant's sister and made an indecent proposal to her.

According to local sources, the sub-inspector lives in a rented house in the Ranibandh area. A young man from local Rajakata village, Sajal Sahis, used to work as a servant there. It is alleged that some money was stolen from the pocket of the sub-inspector's pants last Thursday. The police officer pointed his finger at Sajal.

Allegedly, the police officer locked Sajal in the house and beat him up, accusing him of stealing a total of Rs 12 lakh from the house. In addition to beating him severely with a belt and a stick, it is alleged that Sajal was also threatened with a service revolver and with being thrown off the roof of the third floor.

After being tortured for several hours on Thursday, Sajal and his family alleged that the police officer called Sajal to his house again on Friday and beat him up. Sajal alleged that the police officer also raided their house in Rajakata village and took some cash and jewellery. When they tried to stop him, Sajal's sister was molested.

On Friday evening, Sajal fell ill and was taken to Ranibandh Block Primary Health Centre for treatment. Later, when the matter came to light, the locals staged a protest last night.

On Saturday morning, they started blocking the road by burning tyres at the Khudiram Statue intersection of Ranibandh area in Bankura, demanding punishment for the accused police officer. Due to the blockade, traffic movement was stopped on both Bankura–Jhilimili and Bankura–Barikul state highways. The angry residents of the area called off their protest in the evening after getting assurance from the police that action will be taken against the accused officer.

Following the incident, Bankura Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari told media persons: "No written complaint has been received about the incident yet. However, the Khatra SDPO has been instructed to investigate all the complaints and submit a report immediately. If there is any wrongdoing on the part of the accused police officer, necessary action will be taken against him."

At the same time, the Superintendent of Police said that the protesters were summoned to Ranibandh Police Station to discuss the matter with the complainants. But instead of going there, the complainants blocked the road.