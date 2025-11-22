Bitmain Faces Federal Scrutiny Over Security Concerns In U.S.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Senate Intelligence Committee have launched an investigation into Bitmain Technologies, a leading Chinese manufacturer of cryptocurrency mining rigs. U.S. officials are looking into the possibility that the company's mining hardware could be used for espionage purposes, focusing on its potential to access sensitive data or sabotage critical infrastructure.

Concerns arose after Bitmain's mining rigs were found operating near sensitive U.S. infrastructure, including power grids, military bases, and energy facilities. The devices in question are specifically designed for Bitcoin mining, using ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technology. This is known for its efficiency in processing cryptocurrency transactions. However, experts are worried that these devices could be remotely manipulated to spy on or disrupt operations.

DHS Investigates Security Vulnerabilities

A significant portion of the investigation revolves around the security vulnerabilities of Bitmain's devices. Federal agencies have raised alarms about the potential for these machines to be manipulated remotely. Previous reports from the Senate Intelligence Committee in July noted disturbing vulnerabilities. This raises the possibility that the devices could be hijacked by foreign actors, particularly from China, where Bitmain is based.

This probe, which is part of broader efforts to secure U.S. infrastructure, has prompted investigators to seize Bitmain devices at ports across the country. In some cases, the machines were torn apart to check for any hidden surveillance or sabotage tools. However, authorities have yet to disclose whether any malicious components were found during these tests.

Bitmain Denies Allegations

Bitmain has responded strongly to the investigation, asserting that claims of remote control capabilities are false. The company insists it does not know of any ongoing investigations, including a federal operation known as“Operation Red Sunset,”. This was designed to assess the security risks posed by its devices. Bitmain continues to maintain that its equipment is solely for cryptocurrency mining and not intended for espionage or sabotage activities.

Despite Bitmain's defense, the scrutiny of Chinese-made technology has intensified in recent years. The U.S. government has already taken steps to address security concerns related to other Chinese companies, such as the 2022 ban on TikTok from government devices. This growing trend reflects heightened caution over the potential for foreign interference in U.S. infrastructure.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.