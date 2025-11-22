Cummins Says 'Half A Chance' For Second Ashes Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Perth, Australia: Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins on Saturday rated himself as "half a chance" to play in the second Ashes Test against England at Brisbane in a fortnight.

The 32-year-old pace spearhead has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies four months ago.

But he has been bowling in the nets and is in Perth with the team during the ongoing first Test, where Steve Smith is leading the side.

"It's feeling good," Cummins said in commentary for Fox Sports.

"I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I'd bowl around 10 overs then a couple of quieter days and then going again.

"It's on track and pulling up pretty well. Half a chance for the next game," he added.

"I'm pretty hopeful and it's probably better than it was a few weeks ago."

The second day-night Test starts in Brisbane on December 4 and Cummins' return would be a welcome boost with fellow quick Josh Hazlewood also injured and reportedly not likely to be fit in time.

If Cummins is good to go, Perth debutant Brendan Doggett would likely make way.

