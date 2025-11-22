Woman, Son Electrocuted In Tragic Rescue Attempt

Representational Photo

Nagpur- A woman and her son were electrocuted while hanging out washing in Khaparkheda police station area of Nagpur city on Friday morning.

The incident in Jaibhole Nagar claimed the lives of Nirmala Uttam Sontakke (51) and her son Lokesh Uttam Sontakke (31), police said.

Nirmala was hanging clothes on a metal wire to dry when it came in contact with live overhead electric lines, electrocuting her instantly. Hearing her cries, her son Lokesh, who had just returned from his night shift and was asleep, rushed to save her. As he touched her, he too suffered a fatal electric shock.

Both died on the spot. The incident left the entire locality in deep grief.

ADVERTISEMENT