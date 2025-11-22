Two Cents Software Releases AI-Optimized Saas Boilerplate To Accelerate MVP Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Two Cents Software StackProduction-ready and React foundation designed for AI-assisted development includes complete authentication, Stripe billing, and multi-tenancy out of the box

Dubai, UAE - Two Cents Software today announced the release of Two Cents Software Stack, a comprehensive SaaS boilerplate built with ASP Core 10 and React 19, specifically architected for AI-assisted development. The stack provides battle-tested implementations of on-premise authentication, payment processing, multi-tenancy, and 40+ premium React components-infrastructure that typically requires months of development work.

The boilerplate's defining characteristic is its clean code architecture optimized for AI coding assistants like Claude, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot. Clear separation of concerns, consistent patterns, and comprehensive documentation enable AI tools to understand the entire codebase and generate production-ready code that integrates seamlessly.

"We built this specifically for how developers work today-with AI pair programmers," said Stefan Tomislav, founder of Two Cents Software. "Every architectural decision prioritizes code clarity so AI tools can reason about the system correctly. Non-technical founders can build with AI coding assistants, indie developers gain an AI pair programmer that understands their codebase, and agencies can multiply their team's productivity."

Complete SaaS Foundation

The stack provides production-ready implementations of essential features:



Complete on-premise authentication system with email/password, OAuth (Google, GitHub), magic links, and two-factor authentication

Dual-mode Stripe billing supporting both B2C (per-user) and B2B (per-workspace) subscriptions with full webhook handling

Multi-tenancy architecture with workspace-based data isolation and four-tier role management

40+ premium React components including theme switcher, navigation, and forms Background job processing with Hangfire, multi-provider file storage, and HubSpot CRM integration

Built with ASP Core 10, React 19, TypeScript 5, and PostgreSQL.

Availability and Pricing

Two Cents Software Stack is available immediately at Individual licenses are $399 (single developer), Business licenses are $1,499 (unlimited developers, priority support). Both include 12 months of updates, perpetual source code ownership, and no seat tracking.

"We saw the same authentication, billing, and user management patterns across dozens of client projects," Stefan said. "Now we're making that expertise available as source code so developers can focus on what makes their product unique."

About Two Cents Software

Two Cents Software develops production-ready SaaS boilerplates and development tools optimized for AI-assisted development. The company serves solo developers, non-technical founders, startups, and development agencies worldwide.