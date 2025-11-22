Five Killed As Roof Collapse Buries Eight In Nowshera's Pabbi Tehsil

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A tragic incident occurred in Daag Jadeed area of Pabbi tehsil, Nowshera, where the roof of a house collapsed, burying eight members of the family under the debris.

According to initial reports, five people lost their lives while three others were injured in the accident.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and, after continuous efforts, managed to recover all those trapped beneath the rubble.

The injured and deceased were provided first aid on-site before being shifted to Pabbi Hospital.

Director Operations Rescue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Mir Alam Khan, and District Emergency Officer Nowshera, Malik Ashfaq Hussain, visited the site, supervised the rescue operation, and guided the search and rescue teams.

Those who died in the incident include Rizwan (36), Valida (9), Ayan (6), Hafsa (5), and Dua (4).