Modutek Corporation Announces Key Leadership Changes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Modutek Corporation, a leading provider of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is pleased to announce significant leadership transitions to support the company's continued innovation and global growth.

Mr. Vineet Shrivastava has been promoted from Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Since joining Modutek's executive team, Mr. Shrivastava has played a pivotal role in optimizing operations and shaping the company's strategic direction. With a distinguished background that includes executive roles at Qualcomm, Broadcom, Motorola, Siemens, and Schlumberger, he brings over 25 years of leadership experience across global technology and semiconductor industries.

“I'm honored to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting time in Modutek's growth journey,” said Mr. Shrivastava.“We have an outstanding team, a strong product portfolio, and a clear mission to lead innovation in the semiconductor equipment space. I look forward to driving the next phase of our global expansion.”

Mr. Robert Brody has been appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With deep technical expertise and a long-standing history of engineering leadership at Modutek, Mr. Brody will lead all technology development initiatives and drive the company's innovation roadmap.

Mr. Doug Wagner will continue to serve as Modutek's President, providing strategic oversight and ensuring long-term alignment with the company's mission and values. Under Mr. Wagner's leadership, Modutek has significantly expanded its market share and product offerings, solidifying its reputation as a trusted equipment partner to semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

“These leadership changes are a natural evolution for Modutek as we scale globally and deepen our technical capabilities,” said Mr. Wagner.“Vineet's promotion reflects his outstanding leadership as COO, and Robert's appointment as CTO ensures that our engineering excellence continues to drive customer success.”

Modutek Corporation is a California-based manufacturer of high-performance wet process and wafer fabrication equipment for the semiconductor, MEMS, photonics, and solar industries. Known for its engineering precision and customer-centric solutions, Modutek delivers turnkey systems including fully automated wet bench systems, chemical delivery systems, and advanced wafer processing tools to clients worldwide.