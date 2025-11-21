UP CM Yogi Greets Governor On Her Birthday She Attends Varanasi Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calls on Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan, on her birthday today.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel graced the kit distribution ceremony for Anganwadi centres as the chief guest. The event at the Commissioner's Auditorium in Varanasi. In her address to the assembly, she articulated that ongoing initiatives are being implemented to enhance the welfare of women, girls, and expectant mothers. She referenced the initiatives undertaken during her previous term in 1998, which elevated the department's profile in Women and Child Development, as stated in the release.

CM Yogi, SP mourn death of Ghosi MLA Sudhakar Singh

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of MLA Sudhakar Singh, representing the Ghosi Assembly Constituency in Mau district. The Chief Minister paid tribute to the late legislator and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The passing away of the Honourable MLA Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji from the Ghosi Assembly Constituency of Mau district is extremely heartbreaking--my humble tribute to him. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted eternal peace and the grieving family be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow."

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of its MLA from Ghosi Assembly, Sudhakar Singh.

In a post on X, it said, " The demise of Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Assembly, is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to his soul. May the bereaved family find the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!"

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the loss, describing it as "extremely heartbreaking."In a post on X, Yadav prayed for the departed soul's peace and wished strength to the bereaved family during this difficult time. "The demise of Shri Sudhakar Singh Ji, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Ghosi Assembly, is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to his soul. May the bereaved family find the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt condolences!", the post read.

