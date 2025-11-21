Tamilisai Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin For 'Dead Language' Remark On Sanskrit

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday responded to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark describing Sanskrit as a "dead language" during a discussion on funding for the language. Reacting to the statement, Soundararajan said that even the Tamil language itself would not permit the insult of other languages, emphasising that appreciating one language does not mean demeaning one's mother tongue.

In an interaction with ANI, Soundararajan condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that he insulted the language used in prayers and demanded that he withdraw his statements. "We can appreciate our own language but even Tamil won't allow degrading other languages...If you appreciate one language, it does not mean you are degrading other mother tongue. My mother tongue, Tamil is broad-minded and it is the language which is lauded by even the people who speak other languages...I strongly condemn Udhayanidhi Stalin. He insulted Sanatana Dharma. Now he is insulting the language, particularly used in all our prayers...This is highly condemnable, he has to take back his words." said Soundararajan.

Stalin Criticises Centre Over Language Funding

Earlier, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised Prime Minister Modi for allegedly imposing Hindi and Sanskrit in Tamil Nadu. He claimed that over the past 10 years, the Union Government has allocated only Rs 150 crores for the development of the Tamil language. In contrast, he alleged that Rs 2,400 crores have been allocated for Sanskrit, which he described it as a "dead language."

"PM Modi in Coimbatore expressed regret for not having learnt Tamil during his childhood. On one hand he's acting as if he cares about the Tamil language, on the other hand he's trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit. How's it fair? The Union BJP Govt said they would release our school education funds amounting to Rs 2500 Crs only if we implementat the three language formula. How's it fair? What has the PM done in the last 10 days for the development of Tamil language? In the last 10 years the Union Govt has allocated only Rs 150 Crs for the development of Tamil. But for the 'dead' language Sanskrit, Rs 2400 Crs has been allocated," said Stalin.

Stalin Inaugurates New Apartments in Chennai

Meanwhile, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 584 newly constructed apartments, worth Rs 89.70 crore, in Chennai. The state's Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated these apartment units in two scheme areas, Vembuli Amman Temple and Srinivasapuram Phase-1, at the Vembuli Amman Scheme Area on Harrington Road near Pachaiyappa's College.

In a post on X, Stalin said: "Today, I inaugurated 584 new apartment residences, constructed at a cost of Rs.89.70 crore in the two project areas of Vembuli Amman Temple and Chinniyampet, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, near Harrington Road in Chennai. Wishing all the beneficiaries moving into the new homes to maintain the residential complex properly and live in unity and happiness!." (ANI)

