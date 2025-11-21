Indian Navy Chief Holds High-Level Talks In US To Boost Maritime Ties

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi has concluded his official visit to the United States, aimed at deepening the India-US maritime partnership and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. During the visit, Admiral Tripathi held a series of high-level meetings with senior US civilian and military leaders, including US Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen P. Koehler, and US Marine Forces Pacific Commander Lt Gen James F. Glynn. He also met Vice Admiral Yvette DeVids, Steve Parode, and Rear Admiral Raymond P. Owens.

Deepening Defence and Maritime Cooperation

The discussions focused on the core pillars of India-US defence cooperation. Both sides reviewed plans to strengthen maritime security and domain awareness, expand operational interoperability, enhance information sharing, protect sea lines of communication and undersea infrastructure, and coordinate responses to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue, counter-piracy, and other non-traditional security challenges.

US Secretary of Navy John C Phelan wrote in an X post, "Earlier this week, I hosted Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, Indian Navy, at the Pentagon. Our discussion focused on further strengthening maritime cooperation, expanding operational coordination, and reinforcing our strategic security partnership that keeps the Indo-Pacific stable and open."

Focus on Joint Exercises and Emerging Technologies

They also deliberated on refining bilateral and multilateral exercises such as MALABAR, PASSEX, CMF, and MILAN. Collaboration in new and emerging domains, including unmanned systems, intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance, cyber, and space-enabled maritime capabilities, was also a key area of discussion, as per press statement.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response

Earlier, Admiral Tripathi also visited the Centre for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance in Hawaii, where talks centred on boosting cooperation and sharing best practices in disaster response, maritime humanitarian operations, and resilience-building across the Indo-Pacific.

Advancing Professional Military Education

At the National Defence University in Washington, the Navy chief met its president, Vice Admiral Peter A. Garvin, and reviewed ongoing cooperation on professional military education, higher learning partnerships, and training exchanges. He also interacted with Indian officers currently enrolled in courses at the Eisenhower School, the National War College, and the College of Information and Cyberspace. (ANI)

