ECD Automotive Design Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlighting Product Diversification, Cost Reductions, And Operational Efficiency Initiatives
| ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|157,682
|$
|1,476,850
|Accounts receivable, net
|847,559
|45,022
|Inventories
|3,789,194
|11,181,806
|Prepaid and other current assets
|1,847,940
|239,864
|Total current assets
|6,642,375
|12,943,542
|Goodwill
|1,291,098
|1,291,098
|Property and equipment, net
|413,651
|483,878
|Intangible asset, net
|5,250
|12,000
|Right-of-use assets
|4,033,985
|3,404,983
|Deposit
|60,200
|60,200
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,446,559
|$
|18,195,701
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,902,327
|$
|2,494,664
|Accrued expenses
|1,333,958
|1,686,598
|Customer deposits and deferred revenue
|6,893,657
|11,802,825
|Lease liability, current
|535,248
|1,212,000
|Floor plan payable
|85,000
|353,612
|Other payables
|899,075
|1,364,222
|Total current liabilities
|12,649,265
|18,913,921
|Lease liability, non-current
|3,856,963
|3,373,571
|Convertible notes, net of debt discount
|9,350,860
|14,085,932
|Warrant liabilities, at fair value
|28,225
|486,559
|Conversion option, at fair value
|17
|313,191
|Total liabilities
|25,885,330
|37,173,174
|Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 authorized shares; 375 and 162 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|1
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 authorized shares; 1,539,644 shares and 912,262 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|154
|91
|Additional paid-in capital
|12,906,451
|2,580,057
|Other comprehensive income
|(6,696
|)
|(6,696
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(26,338,682
|)
|(21,550,926
|)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(13,438,773
|)
|(18,977,474
|)
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|$
|12,446,559
|$
|18,195,701
| ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|5,783,182
|6,440,049
|$
|19,220,445
|19,884,213
|Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation expense shown below)
|7,454,187
|4,432,509
|17,738,434
|14,296,197
|Gross profit (loss)
|(1,671,005
|)
|2,007,540
|1,482,011
|5,588,016
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising and marketing expenses
|168,925
|258,138
|741,307
|886,119
|General and administrative expenses
|3,212,259
|2,363,570
|10,280,293
|6,768,386
|Provision for credit losses
|13,028
|-
|42,536
|8,033
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|25,856
|27,263
|76,977
|102,362
|Total operating expenses
|3,420,068
|2,648,971
|11,141,113
|7,764,900
|Loss from operations
|(5,091,073
|)
|(641,431
|)
|(9,659,102
|)
|(2,176,884
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(3,082,464
|)
|(1,401,829
|)
|(7,044,791
|)
|(3,844,653
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(27,636
|)
|(118,336
|)
|491,691
|(570,381
|)
|Change in fair value of conversion option liabilities
|1,203
|(124,752
|)
|362,192
|(361,611
|)
|Gain on conversion of debt to preferred stock
|10,479,055
|-
|10,912,936
|-
|Gain on forgiveness of payable
|-
|319,899
|-
|319,899
|Foreign exchange loss
|(12,355
|)
|(1,534
|)
|(21,184
|)
|(12,054
|)
|Resale commissions income
|39,375
|20,000
|100,975
|105,100
|Other income (expense), net
|(73,250
|)
|(306,048
|)
|(330,473
|)
|(80,236
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|7,323,928
|(1,612,600
|)
|4,471,346
|(4,443,936
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,232,855
|(2,254,031
|)
|(5,187,756
|)
|(6,620,820
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|-
|(315,487
|)
|400,000
|(838,055
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,232,855
|(2,569,518
|)
|$
|(4,787,756
|)
|(7,458,875
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share, basic
|$
|1.56
|(3.03
|)
|$
|(4.41
|)
|(9.15
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|0.60
|(3.03
|)
|$
|(4.41
|)
|(9.15
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|1,433,042
|847,560
|1,084,761
|814,917
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|5,322,729
|847,560
|1,084,761
|814,917
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,232,855
|(2,569,518
|)
|$
|(4,787,756
|)
|(7,458,875
|)
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|1,665
|482
|-
|482
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|2,234,520
|(2,569,036
|)
|$
|(4,787,756
|)
|(7,458,393
|)
| ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(4,787,756
|)
|$
|(7,458,875
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|76,977
|102,362
|Gain on FV conversion of debt to preferred stock
|(10,912,936
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(491,691
|)
|570,381
|Change in fair value of conversion option liabilities
|(362,192
|)
|361,611
|Gain on forgiveness of payable
|-
|(319,899
|)
|Noncash lease expense
|442,867
|266,866
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(400,000
|)
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|3,008,128
|1,460,301
|Share-based compensation
|2,317,469
|294,459
|Provision for credit losses
|42,536
|8,033
|Paid in kind interest
|3,312,972
|-
|Inventory write off
|353,377
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(845,073
|)
|(25,424
|)
|Inventories
|7,039,235
|(933,924
|)
|Prepaid and other current assets
|(626,562
|)
|(478,803
|)
|Deposit
|-
|17,486
|Deferred tax asset
|-
|838,055
|Accounts payable
|1,582,731
|1,131,040
|Accrued expenses
|(311,425
|)
|1,343,424
|Deferred revenue
|(4,909,168
|)
|(4,162,712
|)
|Other payables
|(65,147
|)
|(233,097
|)
|Deferred tax liability
|-
|-
|Lease liability
|(406,840
|)
|18,728
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,942,498
|)
|(7,199,988
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Disposal of asset
|-
|6,718
|Purchase of assets
|-
|(23,764
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(17,046
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of floor plan payable
|(1,685,836
|)
|(920,000
|)
|Proceeds from floor plan payable
|557,458
|1,677,000
|Proceeds from convertible note
|3,372,020
|1,154,681
|Proceeds from notes payable
|3,399,300
|-
|Debt issuance costs
|(445,227
|)
|(382,212
|)
|Repayment of notes payable
|(1,514,286
|)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock
|939,900
|-
|Issuance of common stock
|-
|1,145,000
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,623,329
|2,674,469
|Effect of translation changes on cash
|-
|482
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(1,319,169
|)
|(4,542,083
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|1,476,850
|8,134,211
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|157,681
|$
|3,592,128
| ECD AUTOMOTIVE DESIGN, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,232,855
|$
|(2,569,518
|)
|$
|(4,787,756
|)
|$
|(7,458,875
|)
|Excluding:
|Interest expense
|3,082,464
|1,401,829
|7,044,791
|3,844,653
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|-
|315,487
|(400,000
|)
|838,055
|Equity compensation expense
|369,375
|37,500
|1,909,555
|294,459
|Non-recurring professional fees
|-
|108,476
|-
|547,854
|Gain on FV conversion of debt to preferred stock
|(10,479,055
|)
|-
|(10,912,936
|)
|-
|Other (income) expense, net
|73,250
|286,048
|330,473
|(24,864
|)
|Change in FV of warrant liabilities
|27,636
|118,336
|(491,691
|)
|570,381
|Change in FV of conversion option liabilities
|(1,203
|)
|124,752
|(362,192
|)
|361,611
|Gain on forgiveness of payable
|-
|(319,899
|)
|-
|(319,899
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|12,355
|1,534
|21,184
|12,054
|Depreciation
|25,856
|27,263
|76,977
|102,362
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,656,467
|)
|$
|(468,192
|)
|$
|(7,571,595
|)
|$
|(1,232,209
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
