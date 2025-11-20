Tarkett_Tarkett Participation_Reopening Of The Public Buyout Offer



The Paris Court of Appeal has dismissed the application for annulment filed by a minority shareholder against the clearance decision issued by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ( AMF) on the public buy-out offer followed by a squeeze-out filed by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares. The Offer will be reopened for a period of 10 trading days from November 24, 2025 until December 5, 2025 inclusive.

On November 20, 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal has dismissed the application for annulment filed by a minority shareholder against the clearance decision issued by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ( AMF ) on the public buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out (the " Offer ")1 initiated by Tarkett Participation on Tarkett shares.

As a result, the AMF indicated in a notice published on November 20, 2025 that, in accordance with the commitments taken by Tarkett Participation, the Offer will be reopened for a period of 10 trading days from November 24, 2025 until December 5, 2025 inclusive. The notice published by the AMF is available on the AMF website ( ).

At the end of this period, a squeeze-out procedure will be implemented on Tarkett shares.

The Offer is made to Tarkett shareholders located in France and outside France, provided that the local law to which they are subject allows them to participate in the Offer without requiring Tarkett Participation to complete any additional formalities.

About Tarkett

With over 140 years of history, Tarkett is a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, with revenue of €3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has nearly 12,000 employees and 24 R&D centres, 8 recycling centres and 35 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, homes, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors," the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the regulated market of Euronext (compartment B, ISIN code FR0004188670, ticker symbol: TKTT).

