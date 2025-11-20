Mortgage Rates Show Little Movement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey(PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.26%.

“Mortgage rates have been shifting within a narrow ten-basis point range over the last month. This rate stability is a positive sign for both buyers and sellers, as it helps provide greater certainty in the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.

News Facts



The 30-year FRM averaged 6.26% as of November 20, 2025, up from last week when it averaged 6.24%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.84%. The FRM averaged 5.54%, up from last week when it averaged 5.49%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.02%.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

