Udaipur Set For Star-Studded Royal Wedding At Jag Mandir From Nov 21

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) Udaipur is preparing for one of the grandest celebrations the city has ever witnessed as the royal wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and American-born groom Vamsi Gadiraju is set to take place from November 21 to 24.

The main wedding ceremony will be held on November 23 at the iconic Jag Mandir Palace, situated in the middle of Lake Pichola-one of India's most breathtaking heritage locations.

The high-profile event has already captured international attention for its extraordinary guest list and lavish arrangements.

Among the most prominent international dignitaries expected to attend is Donald Trump Jr., who will arrive in Udaipur on November 21 with his family. This marks his first visit to the City of Lakes.

Before reaching Udaipur, Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday, where he posed for photographs with his girlfriend on the famous Diana Bench. From Hollywood to Bollywood, the wedding promises an unmatched constellation of stars. Sources confirm that Hrithik Roshan,

Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and several other leading actors and actresses will grace the festivities.

Adding to the glamour is an impressive global entertainment lineup featuring Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto, Black Coffee, and an exclusive performance by Cirque du Soleil, which is creating a first-of-its-kind show titled Cirque du Mehndi especially for the celebration.

Indian celebrities, including Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, and Sophie Choudry, are also expected to attend, making this wedding one of the most star-studded gatherings India has ever hosted.

The festivities will feature a mix of international and Indian performances, with globally acclaimed artists such as Black Coffee and DJ Aman Nagpal set to entertain guests.

The lavish arrangements are being curated by Wizcraft Weddings, known for creating some of the world's most memorable and extravagant events.

With its royal venue, extraordinary guest list, and unprecedented scale, the Mantena–Gadiraju wedding is shaping up to be a once-in-a-generation celebration-blending heritage, culture, luxury, and unforgettable moments in the heart of Udaipur, said, wedding planners behind this wedding.