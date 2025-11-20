Yada Yada Yada... This Englewood Property Has A Seinfeld Backstory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISTING LINK:

ENGLEWOOD, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A charming home at 879 East 2nd Street is now on the market, and it once belonged to the son of actor Barney Martin, best known for playing Morty Seinfeld on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. Listed at $449,000, the residence is represented exclusively by Elke Von Oerzten of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Venice office.

Martin's portrayal of Jerry's lovable, opinionated father made him a fan favorite, and his character's Florida lifestyle in the fictional Del Boca Vista became part of the show's enduring humor. While the sitcom setting lived entirely on screen, this Englewood home offers a lighthearted real-world connection to the Sunshine State backdrop that inspired so many memorable moments.

With its palm-framed streets, relaxed atmosphere and sun-soaked neighborhood charm, the three-bedroom, two-bath home captures exactly the kind of vintage Florida vibe viewers came to associate with the Seinfeld world.

Nestled on a generous 0.28-acre lot in the peaceful Rock Creek Park neighborhood, the residence provides approximately 1,856 square feet of comfortable single-story living. A welcoming open layout showcases high ceilings, tile flooring and a dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, infusing the home with warmth and character.

Expansive hurricane-rated windows fill the interior with natural light, enhancing its bright and breezy ambiance. The kitchen features ample cabinetry and countertop space for everyday cooking and coastal entertaining, while the converted garage now functions as a dedicated laundry room and private gym to provide valuable flexibility. Outside, the fully fenced backyard includes an inviting deck and ample space ideal for bringing a custom touch.

Just minutes from some of the Gulf Coast's most beautiful beaches, Englewood's historic Dearborn Street, nature preserves and scenic parks, the residence places future owners at the heart of one of Southwest Florida's most cherished coastal communities.

“879 East 2nd Street offers that classic Old Florida feel that people instantly fall in love with, and the Seinfeld connection just makes it even more special. It's a home with real character, in a community where the lifestyle is all about sunshine, simplicity and enjoying each day.”

Elke Von Oertzen, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby's International Realty, Venice



About Premier Sotheby's International Realty

