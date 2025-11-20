INE Updates Threat Hunting Certification as Adversaries Evolve Beyond Malware

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New curriculum equips cybersecurity professionals with advanced, hands-on threat-hunting skills to combat modern, malware-free attacks.

Cary, NC, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, announced a major update to its Certified Threat Hunting Professional (eCTHP) certification. The enhanced program reflects a cyber threat landscape where malware-free attacks, cross-domain intrusions, and industrialised cybercrime are redefining how defenders must detect, analyse, and respond.

According to the CrowdStrike 2025 Threat Hunting Report, 81% of hands-on-keyboard intrusions were malware-free in the past year, signaling a shift toward stealthier, living-off-the-land techniques that evade traditional defenses. The same report found a 136% surge in cloud intrusions, highlighting adversaries' growing sophistication and reach across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Evolving Threats Require Evolving Skills

The modern threat landscape has outgrown conventional security models. Adversaries now move seamlessly across identities, endpoints, and cloud environments, using automation to evade detection and scale operations. Defenders must transition from reactive alert management to proactive, hypothesis-driven threat hunting that uncovers unseen or dormant threats through context, behavior, and intent.

The Fortinet 2025 Threat Landscape Report describes an“acceleration of the adversary advantage,” driven by scalable exploitation and the industrialisation of cybercrime. Attackers are operating with unprecedented speed, precision, and efficiency, challenging defenders to think and act more proactively.

“Adversaries are operating like mature businesses, fast, efficient, and increasingly invisible,” said Brian Olliff, Cybersecurity Instructor at INE.“The updated eCTHP certification empowers cybersecurity professionals to think like attackers and act like hunters, applying advanced behavioral analysis to identify and neutralize threats before they cause harm.”

The enhanced eCTHP certification provides hands-on instruction in cyber threat hunting, adversary behavior analysis, and network and endpoint investigation techniques. It emphasizes practical, scenario-driven exercises delivered through INE's Virtual Lab environment, where candidates perform real-world threat hunts in a simulated corporate network. Participants learn to apply threat intelligence integration and develop the analytical skills essential for real-time detection and response.

Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, the demand for skilled threat hunters continues to outpace supply. Many organizations report that while detection tools are abundant, the expertise required to interpret and act on threat data remains scarce.

INE's updated eCTHP certification addresses this challenge by developing advanced threat-hunting skills grounded in operational realism. Through interactive labs and guided simulations, learners practice proactive detection, log correlation, and adversary emulation, strengthening the analytical mindset essential for modern security operations.

“Our mission is to close the skills gap between automated adversaries and human defenders,” said Olliff.“We designed eCTHP to train professionals who can look beyond alerts, who can hypothesize, hunt, and outthink sophisticated attackers in complex network environments.”

The certification validates the capabilities of professionals who already possess a highly technical understanding of networks, systems, and cyberattacks. It is particularly suited for Security Analysts, SOC Analysts, Incident Responders, Cybersecurity Administrators, and Engineers seeking to advance their defensive skill sets.



Alignment with Industry and Regulatory Demands

The timing of INE's eCTHP update aligns with new cybersecurity frameworks that emphasize proactive detection, resilience, and continuous testing. Regulations such as the EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the NIS2 Directive require faster incident response and robust operational defenses across critical sectors. These mandates reinforce the need for professionals capable of threat hunting and adversary-driven defense.

By mastering eCTHP competencies, certified professionals gain measurable advantages in both compliance readiness and operational maturity. They are equipped to anticipate adversary tactics, interpret complex attack surfaces, and reduce dwell time across their organizations.



Preparing for the Next Era of Threat Hunting

INE's updated eCTHP curriculum integrates the latest intelligence on adversary tradecraft, automation, and endpoint exploitation. It bridges conceptual knowledge with practical execution, teaching candidates how to connect disparate indicators into cohesive, actionable insights. The program also introduces guidance on emerging trends such as automation in threat hunting and cloud environment visibility, helping learners understand the evolving attack surface without overstating specific coverage areas.

“Every breach stopped before it happens is a result of proactive defense,” added Olliff.“With eCTHP, we are giving cybersecurity teams the skills and confidence to hunt, analyze, and neutralize threats in any environment.”

The eCTHP certification represents both a credential and a strategic investment in workforce capability. As adversaries continue to evolve, the organizations best positioned to defend themselves will be those that develop and retain skilled hunters trained to anticipate rather than react.

The updated eCTHP certification is available now through INE's Cyber Security Learning Paths. Learners can enroll to access new content, immersive virtual labs, and certification exams. For details, visit ine.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

