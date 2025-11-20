Owl's XD Bridge STTM Achieves National Cross Domain Strategy And Management Office Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hardware-enforced separation with high-assurance data transfer capabilities improves decision advantage in cyber battlespace

Columbia, MD, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense (Owl) announced today that its XD Bridge ST Cross Domain Solution (CDS) has completed the U.S. Government's Lab Based Security Assessment (LBSA) process and has achieved certification of the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO)'s Cross Domain Solution standards. With this achievement, XD Bridge ST sets a new standard for secure mission collaboration by delivering hardware-enforced separation with high-assurance data transfer-helping agencies gain decision advantage in the ever-evolving cyber battlespace.​

XD Bridge ST aligns with the U.S. Government Raise-the-Bar (RTB) program requirements and zero trust principles, featuring a fully integrated data diode that guarantees secure one-way or controlled bidirectional data flows. Unlike traditional CDSs that rely mainly on software, XD Bridge ST's hardware protection greatly reduces the risk of data leakage and makes it far more difficult for adversaries to bypass network boundaries. Its diode is augmented with rigorous, pipeline-style data filtering and inspection, ensuring that every transfer is validated according to mission needs.

Designed as an 'all-in-one' solution, XD Bridge ST provides compliance, flexibility, and reliability for a broad range of deployments-from enterprise data centers to the tactical edge. This product is ITAR controlled and an export license or ITAR exemption will be required to export. Already in use by U.S Government & defense agencies, XD Bridge ST is trusted for myriad high-assurance collaboration use cases including securely streaming ISR sensor feeds, distributing situational updates, delivering software to isolated mission systems and more.

With its LBSA complete and published on the NCDSMO Baseline, XD Bridge ST is seeing growing interest and adoption across the mission community. This momentum highlights the solution's unique ability to deliver secure, adaptable data transfer and collaboration-across and between enterprise, allied, high threat and warfighting networks. XD Bridge ST gives operators and analysts reliable, real-time information and resilient support for any operational scenario.

For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit Owl's website and discover how XD Bridge ST delivers resilient, high-assurance cross domain connectivity for the future of secure global missions.

About Owl Cyber Defense:

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC, headquartered in Columbia, MD, is a pure play cybersecurity company solely focused on purpose-built, made-in-the-USA data diode and cross domain solutions. Trusted to protect the most sensitive government and commercial networks worldwide, our technologies are developed and manufactured to meet the strictest U.S. security standards. Owl enables secure, near-instantaneous collaboration across network boundaries-powering faster, safer, and smarter decisions for military, federal, and commercial critical infrastructure organizations. With a focus on scalability, interoperability, and regulatory compliance, Owl ensures resilient communication in the most high-threat environments. Rigorously tested. Globally trusted. Visit or contact us at... for more details.

