403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
K-EXPO Concludes Its Successful 2025 Edition in the UAE
(MENAFN- Omnesmedia) Dubai, UAE – November 20, 2025: K-EXPO UAE concluded its four-day showcase on Tuesday, following a vibrant series of cultural and business-focused activities held across Global Village Dubai and the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The event kicked off with an energetic weekend at Global Village, highlighted by a major K-Pop concert featuring renowned Korean artists including Chen, Punch, and Billlie. Across the weekend, more than 104,000 visitors explored the dedicated K-EXPO zone, immersing themselves in K-Food, K-Pop, K-Fashion, K-Beauty, and K-Content experiences. The concert alone attracted 18,000 passionate K-Pop fans, who enjoyed unforgettable performances from the featured artists.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Rakkyun Kim, Head of the Global Innovation Division at KOCCA, said: “K-EXPO serves as a meaningful platform where local fans of Korean culture can directly experience every aspect of Korea, including content, food, beauty, and lifestyle, while engaging in cultural exchange with the Middle East. A total of 12 Korean government ministries and public institutions, along with 217 leading Korean companies, participated in this year’s event. It is a comprehensive festival that brings together public exhibitions and concerts for general audiences, as well as B2B export consultation sessions for businesses.”
At the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event shifted toward business and industry collaboration, featuring 217 exhibiting companies across sectors such as content, beauty, sports, education, and gaming. The B2B component delivered strong results, with 317 meetings held and 18 MOUs signed, representing an estimated value of USD 40 million.
Youngil Park, Director of the KOCCA UAE Center, added: “Korea’s creative industries are built on storytelling, technology, and design innovation, values that strongly align with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy. This synergy creates promising opportunities for joint projects where both nations can combine their strengths to build high-impact collaborative ventures.”
The event kicked off with an energetic weekend at Global Village, highlighted by a major K-Pop concert featuring renowned Korean artists including Chen, Punch, and Billlie. Across the weekend, more than 104,000 visitors explored the dedicated K-EXPO zone, immersing themselves in K-Food, K-Pop, K-Fashion, K-Beauty, and K-Content experiences. The concert alone attracted 18,000 passionate K-Pop fans, who enjoyed unforgettable performances from the featured artists.
Reflecting on the success of the event, Rakkyun Kim, Head of the Global Innovation Division at KOCCA, said: “K-EXPO serves as a meaningful platform where local fans of Korean culture can directly experience every aspect of Korea, including content, food, beauty, and lifestyle, while engaging in cultural exchange with the Middle East. A total of 12 Korean government ministries and public institutions, along with 217 leading Korean companies, participated in this year’s event. It is a comprehensive festival that brings together public exhibitions and concerts for general audiences, as well as B2B export consultation sessions for businesses.”
At the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event shifted toward business and industry collaboration, featuring 217 exhibiting companies across sectors such as content, beauty, sports, education, and gaming. The B2B component delivered strong results, with 317 meetings held and 18 MOUs signed, representing an estimated value of USD 40 million.
Youngil Park, Director of the KOCCA UAE Center, added: “Korea’s creative industries are built on storytelling, technology, and design innovation, values that strongly align with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation and a knowledge-based economy. This synergy creates promising opportunities for joint projects where both nations can combine their strengths to build high-impact collaborative ventures.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment