Kuwait DM Congratulates Omani Deputy PM On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable of congratulations to Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said on the occasion of Oman's National Day. (end)
