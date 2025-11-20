Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait DM Congratulates Omani Deputy PM On Nat'l Day


2025-11-20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah on Thursday sent a cable of congratulations to Oman's Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said on the occasion of Oman's National Day. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

