Delhi Blast: 4 More Accused Sent To NIA Custody For 10 Days

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A court in Delhi, on Thursday, sent four freshly-arrested accused in the November 10 Delhi blast case to 10 days' custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official said.

The accused sent to NIA custody by the Special Court here were identified as Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, all from Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

The four accused are the latest to be apprehended by the NIA, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to six.

During the hearing on Thursday, the federal probe agency had sought 15-days' custody of the four accused but the Special Court allowed only 10 days' custodial interrogation.

"The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge of the Patiala House Court," the NIA said in a statement.

According to the NIA investigation, they had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per the NIA investigation.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, the NIA had earlier arrested two accused -- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack, the statement said.

Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 13 people and left 32 people injured.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court also sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Dr. Umar, to 10 days of NIA custody.

Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, was arrested on November 16.

"Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," the NIA said.