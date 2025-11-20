US Backs India After Anmol Bishnoi Deportation: 'Work Together To Dismantle Terror-Associated Networks'

The United States Embassy in India issued a clear statement after the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, saying it values its security cooperation with India. The Embassy said,“We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.”

We appreciate our ongoing partnership with India's security agencies as we work together to dismantle terror-associated networks and hold criminals accountable. This underscores our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. @DHSgov U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) November 20, 2025

The statement highlights the close coordination between the two countries in matters of cross-border crime, organised gangs, and terror-linked networks. The US authorities worked with Indian agencies over the past months to complete the deportation process.

The statement came soon after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed that Anmol was arrested immediately upon landing in India.

Anmol Bishnoi's deportation from US and arrest by NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Wednesday that it had arrested Anmol Bishnoi on his deportation from the United States. Anmol, who had been absconding since 2022, is the younger brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in jail in India. According to the NIA, Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested in the large terror-syndicate case linked to the Bishnoi gang.

The agency said he was chargesheeted in March 2023 after investigations showed that he had actively helped designated terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in carrying out various acts of terrorism in India between 2020 and 2023.

NIA details allegations against Anmol

According to the NIA's press note, Anmol was directly involved in planning and supporting acts of terror, running gang operations from the US, providing shelter and logistics to shooters, coordinating with ground operatives and managing extortion networks in India while living abroad.

Investigators said that Anmol worked with several Bishnoi gang members and kept close links with shooters and ground operatives who were active inside India.

The NIA stated that he used foreign soil to direct activities linked to the gang and helped keep the organisation active despite increased pressure on the network in India.

How he allegedly operated from the US

The agency said Anmol continued to run syndicates and coordinate operations from the United States even after other gang associates had been arrested in India.

Using a network of trusted operatives, he allegedly guided operations remotely, arranged safe houses, supported the movement of shooter and, shifted money for extortion. Investigators also found that he used online channels and communication apps to instruct individuals operating in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

The NIA said his role was important in keeping the gang functional despite ongoing arrests and surveillance.

Case details and ongoing probe

The NIA said the arrest is part of its probe into Case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI, which focuses on the terror-gangster network led by Lawrence Bishnoi.

The agency said it is working to break the nexus between terrorists, weapons smugglers, gangsters and financial handlers. It added that the crackdown aims to dismantle the combined ecosystem that supports violence, extortion, and targeted killings.

The NIA has already arrested several people linked to the network, and more action is likely in the coming days.