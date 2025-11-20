Ecovadis Platinum Medal Places VFS Global In The Top 1% Of Companies Assessed Worldwide



VFS Global awarded Platinum Medal by EcoVadis with a score of 88 points Platinum Medal reflects strong performance across Environment, Ethics, Labour & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement

The Platinum Medal underscores VFS Global's unwavering commitment to sustainability and reflects strong performance across all four EcoVadis assessment areas: Environment, Ethics, Labour & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement.

“This recognition by EcoVadis reflects the deep integration of sustainability into our organisational culture. At VFS Global, we believe that responsible business practices start with our people. By fostering an environment built on ethics, respect for human rights, and continuous learning, we empower our teams to make sustainability a part of their everyday decisions. This Platinum Medal is a strong and proud validation of our collective commitment to creating a positive impact for our employees, the communities we work in, and our stakeholders worldwide,” said

EcoVadis, a globally recognised sustainability ratings platform, has witnessed a surge in participation and increasingly stringent thresholds for medal recognition, driven by growing demand for sustainability excellence. The Platinum Medal highlights VFS Global's proactive approach and robust sustainability strategy.

VFS Global's commitment to sustainability is outlined in its annual Integrated Report, available at