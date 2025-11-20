Red Fort Blast: Kashmiri Vendors, Students Face Profiling And Threats Nationwide

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) As the investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast deepens with several key points now coming into the public domain, several reports along with pictures and visuals are now emerging from several parts of the country where Kashmiris are facing continuous 'harassment' and 'strict profiling.'

According to a new video coming from Himachal Pradesh, two Kashmiri shawl sellers are seen facing flak from a local who is using harsh language against the Kashmiri shawl sellers and is questioning and asking them who has permitted them to visit the state.

The local from Himachal who is recording the video himself could be seen threatening the local Kashmiris and is threatening them that if they ever dare to enter their panchayat, he would confiscate their items.

Accusing the Kashmiris, the man is seen threatening the shawl sellers and adds that "some major accident may happen...these people should not be allowed to enter without police verification."

This is not an isolated incident, as several Kashmiris are facing continuous harassment and profiling, while several Kashmiri vendors are alleging that local people and individuals are forcibly checking their bags under the suspicion that they might be carrying weapons or explosives.

Many sellers claim they are not being allowed to move freely without prior verification from the panchayat and local police, creating an atmosphere of fear and restriction.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory for Kashmiri students across the country after receiving multiple reports of profiling, harassment and sudden eviction from hostels and rented accommodations.

The Association, while expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the attack, reiterated that Kashmiris have always stood firmly against terrorism and extended solidarity to the victims' families.

However, the JKSA warned that several Kashmiri students were experiencing aggressive verification drives, intimidating questioning and disturbances in hostels following the incident.

In some cases, students were allegedly asked to vacate their rooms without notice, creating widespread anxiety among those studying far from home.

National Convenor Nasir Khuehami urged students to remain extremely cautious during the current sensitive atmosphere.